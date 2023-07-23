West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose calls on UP counterpart Anandiben Patel
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-07-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called upon his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Anandiben Patel here on Sunday, the Raj Bhavan said.
''West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose made a courtesy call to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan, Lucknow today,'' it said in a statement.
Patel gave a memento, the Raj Bhavan's quarterly magazine and a bottle of perfume to Bose, the statement said.
Bose gave a book written by him, titled ''Silence Sounds Good'', to Patel, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lucknow
- Ananda Bose
- Anandiben Patel
- West Bengal
- Bose
- Uttar Pradesh
- Patel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests over West Bengal panchayat polls turn violent
"Police confirmed 10 deaths in poll-related violence": West Bengal SEC on Panchayat polls
West Bengal: Toll in panchayat poll violence rises to 15
"We want security...," says family of victim of Panchayat poll violence in West Bengal
West Bengal Governor to visit Delhi, likely to meet Amit Shah