West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose calls on UP counterpart Anandiben Patel

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-07-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:28 IST
C V Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called upon his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Anandiben Patel here on Sunday, the Raj Bhavan said.

''West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose made a courtesy call to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan, Lucknow today,'' it said in a statement.

Patel gave a memento, the Raj Bhavan's quarterly magazine and a bottle of perfume to Bose, the statement said.

Bose gave a book written by him, titled ''Silence Sounds Good'', to Patel, it added.

