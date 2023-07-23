World News Roundup: UK's easyJet says it is operating flights as normal to Rhodes; Spain votes in election that could see Socialists lose power and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UK's easyJet says it is operating flights as normal to Rhodes

Britain's easyJet said on Sunday it was operating flights as normal to Rhodes but was closely monitoring the situation with wildfires on the Greek island. "We are currently operating as normal to Rhodes however we continue to closely monitor the situation. We advise customers travelling to and from Rhodes to check the status of their flights on Flight Tracker," it said in a statement.

Spain votes in election that could see Socialists lose power

Spaniards began voting on Sunday in a potentially close-run general election that could see Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's governing Socialists lose power and a far-right party make up part of a new government for the first time in 50 years.

Sanchez called the election early after the left took a drubbing in local elections in May, but his gamble to wrong-foot his opponents could backfire.

Indian village landslide search called off, with death toll at 27

Indian rescuers have called off a search for survivors of a landslide that hit a village in the western state of Maharashtra on Thursday, killing at least 27 people, an official said. "They have been called off and closed" the operation, S.B. Singh, of the National Disaster Response Force, told Reuters on Sunday, adding that more than 50 people were still missing.

Russian attack on Odesa kills one, damages cathedral, Ukrainian officials say

A Russian air attack on Ukraine's southern port of Odesa early on Sunday killed one, injured nearly 20 and badly damaged an Orthodox cathedral, Ukrainian officials said, adding the icon of the patroness of the city had been retrieved from under the rubble. "Odesa: another night attack of the monsters," Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

German LGBTQ+ activist warns over 'worrying' hate crime rise

Prominent German LGBTQ+ rights activist Anastasia Biefang has expressed concerns about an increase in homophobic and anti-transgender violence and abuse in the country, comparing it to rhetoric used by the Nazis. Biefang, who made headlines as the first trans person to serve as a commander in the German military, spoke this weekend as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Berlin to celebrate Christopher Street Day and demand LGBTQ+ equality.

Tunisia migration deal a model for others, EU's von der Leyen says

The European Union's pact with Tunisia can serve as a model for other countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday, as the EU struggles to stem unauthorised flows of migrants across the Mediterranean. The EU and Tunisia last week signed a "strategic partnership" deal that includes cracking down on human traffickers and tightening borders.

One killed in bridge collapse in the Greek city of Patras

Part of a bridge collapsed on Sunday along a ring road in Patras, Greece's third-largest city, killing one person and injuring eight, the fire brigade said. Fire brigade rescuers were on the scene to pull out any people trapped, fire brigade spokesman Ioannis Artopoios said.

Cambodia's ruling party claims landslide win in one-sided election

The party of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen declared a landslide victory in a general election on Sunday, a vote that critics widely dismissed as a sham aimed at cementing the party's rule before an expected transfer of power to his eldest son. The contest was effectively a one-horse race, with Hun Sen's Cambodian People's Party (CPP), a political behemoth with a vast war chest, facing no viable opponent after a ruthless, years-long crackdown on its rivals.

Nova Scotia floods cause 'unimaginable' damage; four people missing

The heaviest rain to hit the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia in more than 50 years triggered floods causing "unimaginable" damage, and four people are missing, including two children, officials said on Saturday. The storm, which started on Friday, dumped more than 25 cm (10 inches) on some parts in just 24 hours - the same amount that usually lands in three months. The resulting floods washed away roads, weakened bridges and swamped buildings.

USS Canberra personnel parade in Australia capital amid joint war games

United States Navy personnel from a newly commissioned U.S. combat ship paraded through Australia's capital on Sunday, as the two allies carry out war games amid China's military build-up in the region. Personnel from the Independence-class littoral combat ship - named after a Royal Australian Navy cruiser that was sunk while supporting the U.S. Marine landings on Guadalcanal in 1942 - marched through Canberra on Sunday morning, cheered by locals.

