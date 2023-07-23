Left Menu

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-07-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:36 IST
Netanyahu 'in excellent health', plans to be in parliament on Monday
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he was "in excellent health" after getting fitted with a pacemaker in hospital and planned to be in parliament in time for a ratification vote on a key judicial reform.

"We are pursuing efforts to complete the legislation, as well as efforts to do this through consensus, but in any event I want you to know that tomorrow morning I'll be joining my colleagues in the Knesset," he said in a video statement. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

