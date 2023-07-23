Left Menu

Pence says Trump conduct around 2021 Capitol attack was reckless but not criminal

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 19:21 IST
Pence says Trump conduct around 2021 Capitol attack was reckless but not criminal

Former U.S. vice president and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence said on Sunday he felt former President Donald Trump's words and actions leading up to the Capitol attacks on Jan. 6, 2021, were reckless though not likely criminal.

"While his words were reckless, based on what I know, I am not yet convinced that they were criminal," Pence told CNN's "State of the Union." Trump said on Tuesday he had received a letter saying he is a target of a grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.

The letter represented the clearest sign to date that Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, may face federal criminal charges around his efforts to remain in power after losing the election to Democrat Joe Biden. "I hope it does not come to that," Pence said on a potential Trump indictment over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He said it should be left to the American public to determine whether Trump was responsible.

"His actions were reckless," Pence said. He added: "I don't honestly know what his intention was" on Jan. 6, 2021. Ahead of the 2021 Capitol attacks by Trump supporters, the then-president repeatedly lambasted Pence for refusing to try to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's win in the 2020 election.

Pence said on Sunday that Trump was wrong in thinking the former vice president could overturn the outcome of the election. Some rioters chanted "hang Mike Pence" during the Capitol riots. "I know I did my duty that day," Pence said on Sunday.

Separately, Trump was indicted in June on charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them. He has pleaded not guilty. He was recently also charged with falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023