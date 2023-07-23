Left Menu

AAP to pick candidates for all 230 Assembly seats in MP soon: state incharge Joon

The BSP won two seats, the SP one, while four seats were bagged by Independent candidates.The Congress formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath but it collapsed in March 2020 after many MLAs of the Grand Old Party crossed over to BJP, enabling the saffron party to return to power under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-07-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 19:28 IST
AAP to pick candidates for all 230 Assembly seats in MP soon: state incharge Joon
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party will soon pick candidates for all 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due this year-end, based on surveys, a party leader said on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh AAP incharge Bhupinder Singh Joon said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party would defeat the ruling BJP in the upcoming elections.

"We will fight all 230 seats and emerge victorious in the MP Assembly polls," the AAP MLA from Delhi told reporters here.

He said the process to select candidates for AAP is underway and a list would be released shortly. ''(Winnability) Surveys will be the only yardstick for selecting candidates,'' Joon added.

He also claimed that AAP's ''parivartan'' (political change) yatras in MP are getting a huge response.

"People are seeing the AAP as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP, '' Joon added.

The AAP will raise issues like erratic power supply, drinking water, education, health, and corruption during the campaign for MP polls, he said.

''Anarchy is prevailing in MP where scams are coming to light every day,'' he alleged.

Joon expressed confidence that AAP would form the next government in MP.

"After coming to power, we will work to implement Delhi-like facilities in the fields of education, health, power and water supply for people," he added.

In the 2018 Assembly elections in MP, Congress won the maximum 114 seats in the 230-member House, and BJP 109. The BSP won two seats, the SP one, while four seats were bagged by Independent candidates.

The Congress formed a coalition government under Kamal Nath but it collapsed in March 2020 after many MLAs of the Grand Old Party crossed over to BJP, enabling the saffron party to return to power under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023