A rare display of unity: Delhi LG and CM discuss increasing green cover

In a rare display of unity, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal discussed increasing the green cover in the capital on Saturday at Van Mahotsav. Despite being engaged in hostilities over various issues related to governance in Delhi, the two constitutional heads displayed a rare moment of unity.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi LG, VK Saxena said, "A Remarkable Day in the Greening of Delhi! On Van Mahotsav, along with CM Arvind Kejriwal, initiated the setting up of TapoVan, NakshatraVan, & RashiVan at Asola-Bhati Sanctuary. Trees & Plants associated with hitherto esoteric concepts will now be available for all." Replying to LG Saxena's tweet, Kejriwal tweeted, "It was great participating in Van Mahotsav with you, Sir. Delhi plants 5.5 lakh trees today, with our target of more than 1 crore trees/shrubs this year. Together, all of us will achieve that target."

"Was happy to see the saplings planted last year, growing into trees. 5.5 Lakh saplings planted today will further augment City's green cover. Also visited the Neeli Jheel along with CM & noted its rejuvenation into a robust water body, as a result of efforts initiated last year," LG VK Saxena further added in his tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)