German defence minister cancels Iraq trip over protests

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has cancelled a planned trip to Iraq and Jordan, a ministry spokesperson said on Sunday, citing security concerns after the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad was set alight last week in a protest over Koran burnings.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 23-07-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 19:46 IST
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has cancelled a planned trip to Iraq and Jordan, a ministry spokesperson said on Sunday, citing security concerns after the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad was set alight last week in a protest over Koran burnings. On Saturday, several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad over the recent burning or damaging of the Koran during anti-Islam protests in Sweden and Denmark.

The cancellation of Pistorius' trip, which was supposed to last for several days, was also in response to violent protests against a Danish non-governmental organisation in Iraq, the spokesperson said. This, along with the risk of further protests in coming days, prompted German security forces to advise on cancelling the trip, the spokesperson said, adding it would take place at a later date, possibly during the fourth quarter of the year.

