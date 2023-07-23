Left Menu

RSS-linked Muslim body delegation meets Law Commission chairman, submits suggestions on UCC

Justice Awasthi said that the UCC will empower the people of the country irrespective of their religion, MRM media in-charge Saeed said after the meeting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 21:06 IST
RSS-linked Muslim body delegation meets Law Commission chairman, submits suggestions on UCC
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of the RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Sunday called on Law Commission Chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and submitted its suggestions on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The delegation, jointly led by the MRM's functionary Shiraz Quraishi and its national media In-charge Shahid Saeed, met Justice Awasthi at his residence here and submitted a memorandum, supporting the move to bring a UCC in the country, the organisation said in a statement.

During the meeting, Justice Awasthi noted that there is a lot of confusion among various sections of society with regard to the drafting of a UCC but people need not worry for anything, the MRM said.

"Law Commission Chairman Justice Awasthi told the MRM delegation that there are many confusions but there is no threat to the internal practice of any religion, community or class from the UCC," it said. "Justice Awasthi also noted that there is a rumour about the UCC that it will be brought in the next session of Parliament but nothing like this is going to happen," the MRM said.

He clarified that it will take a "long time to complete the process", the MRM said quoting Justice Awasthi. "Justice Awasthi said that the UCC will empower the people of the country irrespective of their religion," MRM media in-charge Saeed said after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023