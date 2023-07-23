Left Menu

Thai protesters show support for Pita after PM bid blocked

Move Forward won the May election after receiving strong youth support on a platform of anti-establishment policies, including reforming the military, ending business monopolies and amending the royal insult law, which protects the powerful monarchy from criticism. Parliament has twice blocked the Harvard-educated Pita, 42, from becoming prime minister - once last Wednesday and previously the week before - which his supporters say was due to unfair rules.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 23-07-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 21:06 IST
Thai protesters show support for Pita after PM bid blocked
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Hundreds of pro-deomcracy protesters in Thailand gathered on Sunday in a show of support for Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward party, after conservative opponents thwarted his latest attempt to become prime minister. Move Forward won the May election after receiving strong youth support on a platform of anti-establishment policies, including reforming the military, ending business monopolies and amending the royal insult law, which protects the powerful monarchy from criticism.

Parliament has twice blocked the Harvard-educated Pita, 42, from becoming prime minister - once last Wednesday and previously the week before - which his supporters say was due to unfair rules. "We will keep fighting ... no matter how many months we have to support democratic principles," an activist said on stage drawing cheers from the crowd at a busy intersection in central Bangkok.

"Pita! Pita! Pita!" the crowd chanted. Move Forward's policies put it on collision course with Thailand's nexus of royalist military, old money elites and conservative forces.

Move Forward's eight-party coalition includes the populist Pheu Thai party and controls a majority in the 500-member lower house. Under the military-drafted constitution, the next prime minister must secure more than half the votes in the bicameral legislature, which includes 249 members the junta appointed after it seized power in 2014. They have sided with conservative parties.

Another vote on the premiership is scheduled for Thursday when Move Forward coalition ally Pheu Thai will propose a candidate who is largely expected to be political newcomer real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023