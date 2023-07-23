Israel's Netanyahu to be discharged from hospital on Monday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be discharged from hospital on Monday following a procedure to implant a pacemaker, his office said.

Netanyahu was admitted to Sheba Medical Centre in Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv, late on Saturday. On Sunday, he issued a video statement saying he was "doing excellently" and planning to attend a key judicial reform vote in parliament on Monday. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

