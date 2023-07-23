Israel's Netanyahu to be discharged from hospital on Monday
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-07-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 21:15 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be discharged from hospital on Monday following a procedure to implant a pacemaker, his office said.
Netanyahu was admitted to Sheba Medical Centre in Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv, late on Saturday. On Sunday, he issued a video statement saying he was "doing excellently" and planning to attend a key judicial reform vote in parliament on Monday. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Discovery May Revolutionize Personalized Medicine for Infectious Diseases
Israeli troops kill Palestinian suspect as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing
Israeli team arrived in Saudi Arabia for Global Video Game Competition
Palestinian opens fire at Israeli soldiers and is shot dead
Israeli team arrived in Saudi Arabia for Global Video Game Competition