"Rajasthan is number one when it comes to crime against women," says sacked former Congress Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha

Days after being sacked from cabinet following his critical remarks against the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government over recent incidents of crimes against women in the state, Rajendra Singh Gudha on Sunday said "Rajasthan is number one when it comes to crime against women." "My fight is against the BJP. I just spoke on the incident where a 20-year-old girl died after her throat was slit in the area that comes under my Vidhan Sabha. And he (Ashok Gehlot) accused me that I am with the BJP now. I just said that we are talking about Manipur, but we must look at our state as well. Rajasthan is No. 1 when it comes to crime against women... The way he sacked me is insulting, he should have asked me to resign," told Rajendra Singh Guda to ANI.

Gudha said he was undeterred and would continue to speak until his heart stopped beating. "Women in our state are not safe. Rajasthan is number one in atrocities on women, the reports confirm it. The state government has failed to provide security to women," said Gudha, adding that he would keep speaking about the issue even if Gehlot removed him as a minister or threw him in jail. The Rajasthan government sacked its minister of state, Rajendra Singh Gudha, on Friday.

According to the Governor's House, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra that he remove the minister. However, even after the action, Rajendra Singh Gudha remained firm in his statement and said that he was punished for speaking the truth. "I speak the truth always. That is who I am. I follow my conscience. I got punished for speaking the truth," Rajendra Singh Gudha said.

On Friday, Gudha had criticised his own government over recent incidents of crimes against women in the state. Speaking in the assembly, Gudha, the Congress leader said that it should be accepted that the state government "failed" in women's safety. "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said.

Rajasthan government on Friday sacked its minister of state Rajendra Singh Gudha.According to the Governor's House, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to remove the minister. However, even after the action,Rajendra Singh Gudha remained firm in his statement and said that he was punished for speaking the truth."I speak the truth always. That is who I am. I follow my conscience. I got punished for speaking the truth," Rajendra Singh Gudha said. "The sisters and daughters of the Udaipurwati Assembly constituency who have helped me win the elections, trusted me so that I could respect and protect them. But the way in which newspapers today are flooded with incidents of sexual harassment against our sisters and mothers shows that Rajasthan is number one in atrocities against women," he added.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)