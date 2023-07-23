It's not appropriate to divulge matters of alliance publically: Chirag Paswan slams his uncle Pashupati Paras

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday slammed his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras over his statement claiming that he will contest the next Lok Sabha polls from Hajipur constituency and said that it is not appropriate to bring or discuss the matters related to BJP-led NDA alliance publically. This comes after Union Minister Pashupati Paras on Saturday once again staked his claim on the Hajipur constituency and said that he will contest the next Lok Sabha polls from his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan's constituency.

While talking to ANI, Pashupati Paras, rebuffed his nephew Chirag Paswan who earlier said that he is going to contest from the constituency. "I will contest from Hajipur itself, this is my right. I am an MP there, I am a cabinet minister in the Government of India and an old and trusted ally of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance)," Paras said.

Reacting to this, Paswan said, "It is not pertinent to bring or discuss the matters related to the alliance publically. Things like this should be discussed within the alliance itself. Making comments regarding the constituency from where you are going to contest, tarnishes the image of the alliance. He is older than us, we always respect him. We can never do the same as he is doing." Chirag Paswan unveiled the statue of the late Ram Vilas Paswan at Bathani in the Atari assembly constituency.

He also laid the foundation stone of Para Medical College in the name of Late Ram Vilas Paswan here. In 2019, Pashupati Paras won from Hajipur while Chirag emerged as the winner from Jamui.

However, the uncle-nephew fight shows no sign of relenting for close to three years. Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan first locked horns over claiming the legacy of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chirag said that he will contest the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024 from the Hajipur constituency in Bihar. "I definitely say that I will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Hajipur only. It is not right to share the talks that took place with the BJP on a public platform but it is certain that Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest the Lok Sabha election from Hajipur," Chirag Paswan told ANI.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was formed in October 2021 after the Election Commission allotted a separate symbol to Chirag Paswan's faction following his differences with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who heads a separate faction. In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Chirag Paswan walked out of the NDA, raising a rebellion against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

