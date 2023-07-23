"Atrocities against women in any state are heart-wrenching": Anurag Thakur

Referring to recent incidents of violence against women in Manipur and other states, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that atrocities against women in any state are heart-wrenching adding that the state should take charge and reduce such crimes. While talking to the reporters in the national capital, Thakur said, "Atrocities against women in any state are heart-wrenching. It is the state's responsibility to take charge and reduce crime against women."

He also requested the opposition to not run away from the discussions and politicise such sensitive issues. "I would request the opposition not to run away from discussions. The opposition should not politicise such sensitive issues," he said.

Thakur also took on former Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray and condemned him for not discussing the brutal killing of sadhus in Palghar "When Uddhav Thackeray was the CM, he couldn't answer for the brutal killing of sadhus in Palghar. He was not even ready for discussion. But here the government is ready & the opposition is running away from discussion (on Manipur), running away from proceedings in the House. What is the compulsion of the opposition that they want to remain in the news, but do not want to discuss it," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday announced the adjournment of the House proceedings till 11 am on July 24. Manipur Police on Saturday arrested another accused in connection with a viral video which showed two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in the state.

Police said that a total of six arrests have been made so far in the incident which occured on May 4, 2023. Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

While, after the Manipur incident, the BJP on Saturday shared a clip from Malda, claiming that two tribal women seen in the video were stripped, beaten up and tortured as the police remained "mute spectators". BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya today took to Twitter to post a purported video, that has surfaced on social media, of the incident, which he claimed took place on July 19 in Pakua Hat, a weekly market, of Bamangola Police Station in Malda.

"The horrific incident took place on the morning of 19th July. The women belonged to a socially marginalised community and had a frenzied mob baying for her blood…," Malviya who is the party's BJP in-charge of West Bengal said. (ANI)

