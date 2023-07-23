Left Menu

Spain's right could win combined majority in Sunday's election -surveys

Another survey, of 17,000 people by Sigma Dos pollster for the state broadcaster RTVE also showed no single party close to winning a parliamentary majority, and the combined right achieving it only at the top of the ranges provided. , published shortly after mainland voting ended and based on voter intentions collated between July 18 and 22, The GAD3 poll also gave no clear advantage to either the leftist or rightist bloc of parties.

Spain's conservative opposition People's Party (PP) was seen ahead in Sunday's snap election, but short of an outright parliamentary majority, which it could however achieve in a potential tie-up with far-right Vox, two voter surveys showed. A survey by GAD3 for media group Mediaset, published shortly after mainland voting ended at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) and based on 10,000 voter intentions collated over the course of the election campaign through Saturday, showed the PP would win 150 seats, and Vox 31.

The leftist coalition, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists, would get a combined 149 seats in the 350-seat lower chamber, GAD3 said. Another survey, of 17,000 people by Sigma Dos pollster for the state broadcaster RTVE also showed no single party close to winning a parliamentary majority, and the combined right achieving it only at the top of the ranges provided.

The GAD3 poll also gave no clear advantage to either the leftist or rightist bloc of parties.

