Spain's Socialists and conservative challengers in close contest with half of votes counted

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 24-07-2023 01:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 01:47 IST
  • Spain

Early election returns show the Socialist Party of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez running neck-and-neck with the conservative Popular Party.

With just over half of ballots counted, the Socialists were on course to take 129 seats in the lower house of the Madrid-based national parliament.

The Popular Party, which is hoping to win its first national ballot since 2016, appeared poised to win 130 seats, far below pre-election expectations.

The absolute majority needed to form a government is 176 seats.

The Socialists and the junior member of its coalition government took a beating from the conservative party and the far right Vox party in regional and local elections held in May, prompting Sanchez to call Sunday's early election.

Most polling during the campaign forecast that the national vote would go the same way but require the Popular Party to rely on support from Vox to form a government.

