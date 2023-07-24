Hung parliament beckons in Spain with 80% of votes counted

No one party or bloc would win an outright majority in Spain's snap general election, according to preliminary results with 80% of votes counted on Sunday, and the conservative People's Party (PP) was only slightly ahead of the ruling Socialists. The PP was poised to win 132 parliamentary seats in the 350-seat lower house. Far-right Vox was on 33 seats, with their hypothetical tie-up short of an outright majority of 176 seats.

The Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez trailed at 125 seats, and its ally, far-left Sumar, was on 31. The preliminary count does not necessarily reflect the final outcome as large cities are counted closer to the end. Voter surveys earlier showed the PP and Vox likely achieving a majority.

