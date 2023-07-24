Left Menu

Spain's right poised for bitter victory as hung parliament beckons

The PP was poised to win 136 parliamentary seats in the 350-seat lower house, 47 more than in the previous election in 2019, the preliminary tally released by the Interior Ministry showed. Far-right Vox was on 33 seats, still the third-largest force in parliament if 19 below its 2019 result, and their hypothetical tie-up with the PP falling short of an outright majority of 176 seats.

Updated: 24-07-2023 02:36 IST
No one party or bloc would win an outright majority in Spain's snap general election, according to a late tally with around 95% of votes counted on Sunday, despite the conservative People's Party (PP) being on course to beat the ruling Socialists. The PP was poised to win 136 parliamentary seats in the 350-seat lower house, 47 more than in the previous election in 2019, the preliminary tally released by the Interior Ministry showed.

Far-right Vox was on 33 seats, still the third-largest force in parliament if 19 below its 2019 result, and their hypothetical tie-up with the PP falling short of an outright majority of 176 seats. The Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez trailed at 122 seats, and its ally, far-left Sumar, was on 31.

The results are pointing to a hung parliament although voter surveys earlier showed the PP and Vox likely achieving a majority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

