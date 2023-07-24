Spain's PM Sanchez claims election victory for left wing

Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez claimed victory for the left in Sunday's parliamentary election, despite the result, with almost 99% of votes counted, showing a hung parliament and the conservative People's Party (PP) winning the most seats.

"The backward-looking bloc, which proposed a total repeal of all the progress we have made over the last four years, has failed," an elated Sanchez told supporters.

