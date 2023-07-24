"Oposition running away from proceedings of the parliament": Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at the oppposition, stating that it is running away from the proceedings of the parliament. Speaking to the media, Thakur said, "The government is ready for the discussion on Manipur but the opposition is avoiding the same. They are also running away from the proceedings of the parliament. What is their compulsion? They want to remain in the limelight but do not want to be in the discussion".

Further, condemning former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the union minister added, "When Uddhav Thackeray was the CM, he could not answer for the brutal killing of sadhus (saints) in Palghar. He was not even ready for discussion". Notably, the monsoon session of the parliament began on July 20 amid the pandemonium over Manipur violence, with the oppposition seeking discussion on the same in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police on Saturday arrested another accused in connection with a viral video which showed two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in the state. Police said that a total of six arrests have been made so far in the incident which occured on May 4, 2023. The BJP MP on Saturday also shared a clip from West Bengal's Malda, claiming that two tribal women seen in the video were stripped, beaten up and tortured as the police remained "mute spectators".

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya took to Twitter to post a purported video, that has surfaced on social media, of the incident, which he claimed took place on July 19 in Pakua Hat, a weekly market, of Bamangola Police Station in Malda. "The horrific incident took place on the morning of 19th July. The women belonged to a socially marginalised community and had a frenzied mob baying for her blood…," Malviya who is the party's BJP in-charge of West Bengal said.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki community against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas. (ANI)

