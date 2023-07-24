PM Modi pays tributes to veteran RSS functionary Madan Das Devi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 09:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of veteran RSS functionary Madan Das Devi and recalled his long association with him. Modi tweeted that Devi dedicated his life to serving the country.
He did not merely share a close bond with Devi but also learnt a lot from him all the time, the prime minister said.
The Hindutva organisation tweeted about his demise at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday morning. He was 81.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindutva
- Narendra Modi
- Madan Das Devi
- Devi
- Bengaluru
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala's ruling CPI(M) contends Congress has 'soft Hindutva' stand, hopes IUML will join its seminar on UCC
Uddhav attacks, BJP, PM over Hindutva, Manipur, corruption; says country moving towards dictatorship
PM Narendra Modi speaks with senior ministers, officials to take stock of situation in wake of excessive rain in parts of country: PMO.
Uddhav attacks, BJP, PM over Hindutva, Manipur, corruption; says country moving towards dictatorship
This momentous achievement testament to our scientists' relentless dedication: PM Narendra Modi after ISRO launches its third lunar mission.