PM Modi pays tributes to veteran RSS functionary Madan Das Devi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of veteran RSS functionary Madan Das Devi and recalled his long association with him. Modi tweeted that Devi dedicated his life to serving the country.

He did not merely share a close bond with Devi but also learnt a lot from him all the time, the prime minister said.

The Hindutva organisation tweeted about his demise at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday morning. He was 81.

