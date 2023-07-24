Israel’s Netanyahu discharged from hospital, Reuters witness says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-07-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 11:06 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday, Sheba Medical Center's spokesperson said, concluding a two-night stay during which he was fitted with a pacemaker.
A Reuters witness saw Netanyahu's convoy leave the hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
