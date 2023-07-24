Left Menu

Germany's centre-right leader open to working with far-right AfD at local level

An AfD candidate last month won a vote to become a district leader in Europe's biggest economy for the first time, a breakthrough for the party that taps into voter fears about recession, migration and the green transition, say analysts. "We are, of course, obliged to accept democratic elections," Merz said in an interview with broadcaster ZDF on Sunday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-07-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 11:14 IST
Germany's centre-right leader open to working with far-right AfD at local level
Friedrich Merz Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

The leader of Germany's centre-right Christian Democrats, Friedrich Merz, said he was open to working with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) at the local level, though not in state or national government. Founded a decade ago, the nationalist, anti-immigrant AfD recently reached a new high in an opinion poll, gaining two percentage points from the previous week to hit 22%.

That still places the AfD behind Merz's CDU, which dropped one point to 26%, but ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats as well as the two junior partners in his coalition. An AfD candidate last month won a vote to become a district leader in Europe's biggest economy for the first time, a breakthrough for the party that taps into voter fears about recession, migration and the green transition, say analysts.

"We are, of course, obliged to accept democratic elections," Merz said in an interview with broadcaster ZDF on Sunday. "And if a district administrator, a mayor is elected there who belongs to the AfD, it's natural to look for ways to then continue to work in that city." The CDU would not participate with the AfD in legislative bodies from the European Parliament to the state parliaments, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023