Israel's Netanyahu released from hospital ahead of key vote on legal overhaul

The hospital treating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was released on Monday ahead of a key vote on legal changes.

Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital over the weekend for an emergency pacemaker implantation.

The procedure went smoothly and he said he planned to be out in time to vote for the first major piece of his government's legal overhaul.

Protests against the overhaul have been intensifying while Netanyahu was undergoing treatment.

