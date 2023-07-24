Netanyahu leaves hospital ahead of key Israel judicial vote
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday ahead of the first ratification vote in a controversial judicial overhaul sought by his religious-nationalist coalition. A Reuters witness saw Netanyahu's convoy depart Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, which admitted him late on Saturday and fitted him with a pacemaker after doctors said a heart monitor had detected "temporary arrhythmia".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from hospital on Monday ahead of the first ratification vote in a controversial judicial overhaul sought by his religious-nationalist coalition.
A Reuters witness saw Netanyahu's convoy depart Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, which admitted him late on Saturday and fitted him with a pacemaker after doctors said a heart monitor had detected "temporary arrhythmia". Netanyahu's office and Sheba said he had been discharged.
On Monday, the Knesset is due to hold final readings of a bill amending a law enabling the Supreme Court to void decisions made by the government and ministers it deems "unreasonable". If passed - a likelihood given Netanyahu's parliamentary majority - the bill would be the first of a package of reforms the prime minister is pursuing in the name of balancing out branches of government, but which his critics see as a curbing judicial independence.
