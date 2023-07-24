Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon; opposition members raise slogans, seek PM Modi's statement on Manipur situation

Lok Sabha witnessed protests and sloganeering from opposition members on Monday over their demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The House briefly took up Question Hour before it was adjourned till 12 noon. As soon as House met for the day, opposition members were on their feet over their demand. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary demanded that the Prime Minister should make a statement in the House on the situation in Manipur.

Speaker Om Birla said that the House is ready for discussion and the opposition parties cannot decide who will reply to the debate. Birla said Deputy Leader of the House Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already said that the government is ready for discussion.

Rajnath Singh spoke briefly and said that there should be discussion in the House on Manipur situation and the government is ready. Birla said that a solution will be found through discussions. "The House is for debate. Have you been sent by people to display placards, resort to sloganeering. This is Question Hour," he told opposition members

The Speaker said that the matter can be discussion after Question Hour. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government was willing for discussion and the opposition parties were trying to interrupt the proceedings of the House.

Opposition members displayed placards which expressed concern over the situation in Manipur and sought statement from the Prime Minister in the House. The House briefly proceeded with the Question Hour amid protests and sloganeering by opposition members befofe it was adjourned till 12 noon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)