Have chosen path of struggle, won't tender apology: Sacked Rajasthan minister Gudha

Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha, who was sacked as minister after he cornered his own government in Rajasthan, said on Monday he has chosen the path of struggle and would not tender an apology.He also said he will disclose the details about red diary in the state assembly on Monday.I have chosen the path of struggle and not that of apology.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:12 IST
Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha, who was sacked as minister after he cornered his own government in Rajasthan, said on Monday he has chosen the ''path of struggle'' and would not tender an apology.

He also said he will ''disclose'' the details about ''red diary'' in the state assembly on Monday.

"I have chosen the path of struggle and not that of apology. For what should I tender an apology? I have raised the voice for women safety. I am free now," Gudha told reporters before the House proceedings began in the morning. Gudha, who held charge as minister of state for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was sacked on Friday evening, hours after he cornered the state government over the law and order situation and women safety in the assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

