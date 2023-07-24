"Did not say anything wrong...": Former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha after getting sacked

Former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on Monday said that the atrocities against women are increasing in the state adding that there was nothing wrong about the remarks he made in the State assembly over the condition of women in the state. Gudha further asserted that he would not issue an apology in this matter.

While speaking to reporters, Rajendra Singh Gudha said, "Why will I apologise, what was my fault. I did not say anything wrong, atrocities against women are increasing in the state. I will answer in the house. We were not allowed to speak but now I am free." Earlier on Friday, Gudha had criticised his own government over recent incidents of crimes against women in the state which led to his sacking from the state cabinet.

Speaking in the assembly, Gudha, the Congress leader said that it should be accepted that the state government "failed" in women's safety. "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said.

Days after being sacked as Rajendra Singh Gudha on Saturday said that he is ready to pay any price to keep his promise of protecting the weaker section of the society. "I will speak the truth until the day I die. I had promised the weaker section to protect them, and I am ready to pay any cost to keep that promise. We are unable to protect the women in our state," he said while speaking to media persons," he said.

Rajendra Singh Gudha also mentioned that CM Ashok Gehlot should have asked him to resign before taking a decision to sack him. "I just said that we are talking about Manipur, but we must look at our state as well. Rajasthan is No. 1 when it comes to crime against women. The way he sacked me is insulting, he should have asked me to resign," he said. (ANI)

