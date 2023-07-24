PM Modi running away from speaking on Manipur violence in Parliament: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

After his suspension from Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from speaking on the Manipur violence in Parliament.

Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session for repeatedly ''violating'' the directives of the Chair while protesting on the Manipur issue. His suspension came after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion in this regard and it was adopted by the House by voice vote.

“Rising from my seat, I was repeatedly requesting the Chair (Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar) for discussion on Manipur violence and demanding that the prime minister come to the House and give a reply,” Singh told reporters at the Parliament complex after his suspension.

“When the Chair didn’t listen to me, I went closer to the Chair to request him to allow me to speak under Rule 267 for which I had given a notice,” he said.

The AAP leader said a total of 27 notices were given by the members of various parties for discussion on the Manipur violence under Rule 267.

“Rising from their seats, everybody was requesting the government and the Chair for discussion on Manipur and demanding that the prime minister come to the House and give a reply on the issue,” he said.

“If this House is not for speaking on Manipur violence-like incidents and if they cannot give reply... I would only say that the prime minister is a shameless, coward and cruel ruler with whom we are ready to fight,” Singh said.

''The opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence and a reply from the prime minister on the floor of the House on the issue, but PM Modi is running away from it. The prime minister is not ready to speak on that,” the AAP MP charged.

