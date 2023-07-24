One man, one post: Tripura BJP general secretary quits party post

Tripura BJP general secretary and Nalchar MLA Kishore Barman on Monday resigned from the party post in line with its 'one man, one post' principle. Barman, who was engaged in organisational work in West Bengal for a considerable time, was made the party general secretary for Tripura in July 2021. ''For the past two years, I have been working as the general secretary to strengthen the organisation. In the February Assembly election, I contested from Nalchar constituency and won. It was possible because of the party's support and people's blessings,'' he wrote to BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee. ''As the party endorses the 'one man, one post' principle, it will not be wise for me to retain two posts. Therefore, as a soldier of the party, I want to quit as the general secretary," he said. "I think it is the right time to quit the party post and concentrate on the welfare of people who elected me," he said.

