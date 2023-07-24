Israel's main union to discuss declaring general strike
The head of Israel's main public sector union said on Monday he would meet with other union officials to discuss the possibility of declaring a general strike after parliament ratified a key element in a controversial judicial overhaul plan. Bar-David said he would meet with Histadrut officials to declare a "general labor dispute in the economy," and will "activate it if necessary until a complete shutdown is achieved."
- Country:
- Israel
The head of Israel's main public sector union said on Monday he would meet with other union officials to discuss the possibility of declaring a general strike after parliament ratified a key element in a controversial judicial overhaul plan. Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut labour federation, has been trying to mediate a compromise between the government and opposition. The differences were minor but mediation efforts failed due to political whims, he said.
"From this moment on, any unilateral progress in the reform will have serious consequences ... Either things will progress with broad agreement or they will not progress at all," said Bar-David. Bar-David said he would meet with Histadrut officials to declare a "general labor dispute in the economy," and will "activate it if necessary until a complete shutdown is achieved."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Histadrut
- Arnon Bar-David
- Bar-David
ALSO READ
Protests across Israel ahead of vote on judicial overhaul Bill
Netanyahu bristles at protests as Israel's judicial reform edges ahead
Israel: David's Sling Defense System passes advanced tests
Netanyahu signals impatience with protests as Israel's judicial reform edges ahead
Israel, Saudi normalization a long way off, Biden says