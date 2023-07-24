Left Menu

Israel's main union to discuss declaring general strike

The head of Israel's main public sector union said on Monday he would meet with other union officials to discuss the possibility of declaring a general strike after parliament ratified a key element in a controversial judicial overhaul plan. Bar-David said he would meet with Histadrut officials to declare a "general labor dispute in the economy," and will "activate it if necessary until a complete shutdown is achieved."

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:46 IST
Israel's main union to discuss declaring general strike
  • Country:
  • Israel

The head of Israel's main public sector union said on Monday he would meet with other union officials to discuss the possibility of declaring a general strike after parliament ratified a key element in a controversial judicial overhaul plan. Arnon Bar-David, chairman of the Histadrut labour federation, has been trying to mediate a compromise between the government and opposition. The differences were minor but mediation efforts failed due to political whims, he said.

"From this moment on, any unilateral progress in the reform will have serious consequences ... Either things will progress with broad agreement or they will not progress at all," said Bar-David. Bar-David said he would meet with Histadrut officials to declare a "general labor dispute in the economy," and will "activate it if necessary until a complete shutdown is achieved."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023