What is it that Cong, Oppn want to hide on Manipur violence: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition is running away from a discussion in Parliament on the Manipur violence as it does not want certain facts to come to the fore, the BJP alleged on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to all members of the opposition to initiate a discussion or debate on the issues afflicting Manipur.

Shah repeatedly said in Parliament that he as the minister in-charge of home affairs would like to bring ''certain facts to light'', Irani said.

''What is shocking is the insistence of the opposition parties to not allow facts to come to the fore,'' she charged.

Manipur issue pertains to internal and national security, she said.

''When the Home Minister is asking them to come and discuss, what are the facts of Manipur violence that the Congress wants to hide,'' Irani said.

Home Minister Amit Shah asked the opposition on Monday to allow a debate on the Manipur issue to begin in Parliament but the deadlock persisted in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as both sides refused to budge from their stand, with Congress and its allies insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first give a statement on the floor of the House.

