Left Menu

Israeli parliament approves 'reasonableness' law

Israeli Parliament on Monday approved the contentious reasonableness law that prevents judicial checks on political power, after weeks of unprecedented protests that have crippled the country.The bill passed with 64 votes in favour and zero against it, with opposition boycotting the final vote on the bill in protest.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:54 IST
Israeli parliament approves 'reasonableness' law
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Parliament on Monday approved the contentious ''reasonableness'' law that prevents judicial checks on political power, after weeks of unprecedented protests that have crippled the country.

The bill passed with 64 votes in favour and zero against it, with opposition boycotting the final vote on the bill in protest. It is the first major bill to pass in the government's judicial overhaul.

Multiple last-minute attempts within the Knesset to amend the bill or to come to a broader procedural compromise with the opposition failed.

A series of ideas for unilaterally softening the legislation, discussed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and key coalition leaders even as the Knesset was preparing to vote, also led nowhere.

The vote followed almost 30 hours of continuous floor debate that began on Sunday morning. During that period, hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets, both for and against curbing judicial checks on political power, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

According to the law's text, courts are prohibited from exercising any scrutiny over the "reasonableness" of cabinet and minister decisions, including appointments and the choice to not exercise vested authorities, it said.

The protesters have been demanding that the government shelve its contentious judicial overhaul initiative that will curtail the power of the courts to oversee the executive and legislative branch's decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023