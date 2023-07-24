SIT report on Trimbakeshwar temple incident in one month: Fadnavis tells Maharashtra council

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will submit its report within a month into the incident wherein a procession of Muslims had entered Trimbakeshwar temple, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Speaking in the legislative council, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said the government will not allow anybody to behave uncontrollably in the name of following certain traditions.

Nationalist Congress Party MLC Shashikant Shinde raised a question on the issue on Monday.

"The state government will not tolerate anybody behaving irresponsibly and creating a ruckus in the name of following traditions. The crux of the controversy is whether a tradition in which Muslims offer 'dhoop' (frankincense) to the Trimbakeshwar temple exists or not. The SIT appointed to look into the matter will submit its report in the next one month," Fadnavis said.

The incident of a procession of Muslims allegedly trying to enter the famous temple of Lord Shiva occurred in May this year, creating a huge controversy following which the government set up an SIT. Fadnavis cited video footage to say that in 2022 a procession was taken inside the Trimbakeshwar temple and selfies were taken.

''Some people were even seen shooting with their phones. Against the backdrop of this incident, trustees of the temple complained that there is no such tradition (of offering dhoop), and such an act could hurt the religious sentiments of people," the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis said a meeting was held between people from both sides after the incident (which occurred in May).

''Those who had gone inside (the temple) have admitted that they had no intention to hurt sentiments. They even apologised for it. There is peace now," he said.

Fadnavis said some men, who were part of the procession, instead of restricting themselves to the north door of the temple, went inside, took selfies and did some other things.

''This unnecessarily created communal tension between the two religions," he said.

Fadnavis also said the people against whom cases were registered in connection with the May 2023 incident have been issued notice under CrPC 41 (to appear before the local police station).

There is no government ban on following any kind of faith or tradition. The government will not come in the way, he said.

"Nothing better than Hindus and Muslims being accommodative to each other. But if some mischievous acts are pushed in the name of traditions at some place, then we need to understand the sentiments of both sides," he added.

Fadnavis also shared his personal experience about a dargah in his hometown Nagpur.

"Several Hindus have been visiting the Tajuddin Baba dargah for the last many years. Nobody had any issue with that. In fact, I have given some funds for its development," he said.

Fadnavis said all should respect the sentiments of each other, which would mean that Constitutional rights given to us are being followed in true spirit.

