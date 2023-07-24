Ready to discuss Manipur issue, don't know why opposition doesn't want to allow it: Amit Shah in LS

Amid protests in the Lok Sabha for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the ethnic violence in Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said he was prepared for a debate on the issue and wondered why the opposition was not ready for it.

In a brief statement in the Lok Sabha during the post-lunch session, Shah said there have been requests from both ruling and opposition members for a discussion on a sensitive issue.

''I am ready for a discussion in the House. I do not know why the opposition does not want to allow a discussion. It is my appeal to the opposition leaders to allow a discussion on this important issue and let the truth on the matter be placed before the nation. It is very important,'' the Union Home Minister said.

Opposition MPs were raising slogans in the Well of the House, demanding discussion on the situation in Manipur when Shah made the appeal.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the opposition members to allow a discussion on the Manipur situation.

''The minister of the department concerned takes part in the debate. To ask for new traditions to be set and not allow the House to function in a planned manner is not in the national interest,'' the Speaker said.

Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated disruptions since the Monsoon session began on July 20. The opposition parties have been insisting on the prime minister's statement in Parliament before it takes up a discussion on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

The government has been insisting that the home minister would speak on the issue in Parliament and not the prime minister.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session, the prime minister had expressed ''pain and anger'' over an incident of two women being paraded naked in the state, saying it has shamed 140 crore Indians.

He had said that the guilty in the ''shameful'' incident will not be spared and will face the full might of the law no matter who they were.

Modi also appealed to all chief ministers to further strengthen the law and order mechanism in their states and take the most stringent action, especially in cases of crime against women.

''Be it an incident in Rajasthan, be it an incident in Chhattisgarh or Manipur, in any corner of the country or any state ruled by anybody, the majesty of the law and dignity of women should be upheld,'' he said.

''I want to assure the citizens, no criminal will be spared. The law will take steps with its full might. What happened with our daughters in Manipur can never be forgiven,'' the prime minister had said. Opposition parties have stepped up protests both inside and outside Parliament over their demand for a statement by the prime minister in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the Manipur situation.

