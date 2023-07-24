Conspiracy being hatched to topple Cong govt in Karnataka: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said a conspiracy has been hatched outside to topple the Congress government in the state.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:21 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said a conspiracy has been hatched 'outside' to topple the Congress government in the state. Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''We will see. We too have certain information. It is their strategy. Instead of doing it in Bengaluru, they are doing it outside.'' He was replying to a question that there was some conspiracy being hatched to topple the Karnataka government. State Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda backed the claim of Shivakumar. ''They have toppled many elected governments. Against this backdrop, we have to be alert. They (BJP) have no sense of good or bad. What all anti-democratic activities they have done is before us and that is what the Deputy Chief Minister would have meant. He might also have some other information,'' Byregowda said.

The Revenue Minister said the BJP is an expert in bringing down governments elected by the people across the country. He also alleged that the BJP at the Centre is misusing its power.

