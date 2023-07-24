Left Menu

Pakistan election body issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Imran Khan - Geo News

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's election commission has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, broadcaster Geo News reported on Monday.

Khan was arrested in May by Pakistani authorities in connection with a corruption case, which sparked deadly unrest across the country. He was released on bail within days.

