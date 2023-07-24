BJP president Nadda meets Nepal's ruling party delegation

Left Menu

This is in continuation of our partys outreach to the global community and sharing with them our partys ideology and initiatives, Nadda said in a tweet.The BJP had earlier said that the five-member delegation of Nepals ruling party is in India between July 23-28 at its invitation. The delegation is led by Pampha Bhusal, the partys vice-president.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:50 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) at his party's headquarters here.

''Had an engaging discussion with the delegates from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) at the BJP HQ as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. This is in continuation of our party's outreach to the global community and sharing with them our party's ideology and initiatives,'' Nadda said in a tweet.

The BJP had earlier said that the five-member delegation of Nepal's ruling party is in India between July 23-28 at its invitation. The delegation is led by Pampha Bhusal, the party's vice-president. The visit aims to enhance party-to-party interaction and enable the delegation to understand the vision and functioning of the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

