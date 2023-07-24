BJP president Nadda meets Nepal's ruling party delegation
This is in continuation of our partys outreach to the global community and sharing with them our partys ideology and initiatives, Nadda said in a tweet.The BJP had earlier said that the five-member delegation of Nepals ruling party is in India between July 23-28 at its invitation. The delegation is led by Pampha Bhusal, the partys vice-president.
- Country:
- India
BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) at his party's headquarters here.
''Had an engaging discussion with the delegates from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) at the BJP HQ as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. This is in continuation of our party's outreach to the global community and sharing with them our party's ideology and initiatives,'' Nadda said in a tweet.
The BJP had earlier said that the five-member delegation of Nepal's ruling party is in India between July 23-28 at its invitation. The delegation is led by Pampha Bhusal, the party's vice-president. The visit aims to enhance party-to-party interaction and enable the delegation to understand the vision and functioning of the BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- Pampha Bhusal
- Maoist Centre
- JP Nadda
- Nadda
- India
ALSO READ
Teen from Nepal dies of suspected food poisoning in J-K’s Rajouri
Nepal's Parliament meeting postponed till Monday as Opposition demands PM's resignation
Nepal: Devotees throng Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on the first Monday of Sawan
Helicopter with six people on board goes missing in Nepal
5 Mexicans & Nepali pilot killed in helicopter crash near Mt Everest in Nepal