TMC's Saket Gokhale takes oath as Rajya Sabha member
TMC leader Saket Gokhale, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, took oath as a member of the Upper House on Monday. Proud to have taken oath today as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from AITCofficial.
Updated: 24-07-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 19:54 IST
- India
TMC leader Saket Gokhale, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal, took oath as a member of the Upper House on Monday. He took the oath in English. ''Proud to have taken oath today as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from @AITCofficial. I thank my leaders @mamataofficial & @abhishekaitc for giving me this opportunity & my party, the people & the state of West Bengal for all the love. Looking forward to serving India and our people effectively,'' Gokhale tweeted.
