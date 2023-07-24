Left Menu

White House says Biden will veto Republican-backed defense bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 20:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden would veto a Republican-backed defense spending and appropriations bill if he were presented with it, the White House said on Monday. "The Administration strongly opposes House passage of H.R. 4366, making appropriations for military construction, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and related agencies for the fiscal year (FY) ending September 30, 2024 and for other purposes," the White House said in a statement.

"If the President were presented with H.R. 4366, he would veto it."

