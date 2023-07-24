Left Menu

“Take it back…” Sanjay Raut opposes Sanjay Singh’s suspension from Rajya Sabha

The Parliamentarian said that there was no need for suspension as he was just trying to raise the issue in front of the Chairman. 

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena Party (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday opposed the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh for the remainder of the Monsoon Session of Parliament for "repeatedly violating" the Chair's directives and asked for 'taking it back'. The Parliamentarian said that there was no need for suspension as he was just trying to raise the issue in front of the Chairman.

"Take the suspension back. What is the need for suspension? He was just trying to raise the issue in front of the Chairman. Prime Minister holds responsibility for this major issue. He's a world leader, just come for 10 minutes and discuss the issue. You (PM Modi) do not believe in Democracy and Opposition," the senior politician said while speaking to ANI. Notably, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh for the remainder of the monsoon session.

The Chairman first named Sanjay Singh for interrupting the proceedings of the House when it had taken up the Question Hour amid protests by the Opposition over its demand for a statement from Prime Minister on the Manipur violence and a detailed discussion on the issue. Sanjay Singh came near the Chairman's podium over opposition demands after the House resumed proceedings at 12 noon following its first adjournment earlier in the day.

Dhankhar told him to resume his seat. As the AAP member kept protesting, the Chairman named him. Soon after the Chairman named Sanjay Singh, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion urging the Chair to suspend the AAP member, saying this kind of behaviour "is completely against the ethics and rules of the House." (ANI)

