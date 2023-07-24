Left Menu

US calls Israel parliament vote 'unfortunate', urges work toward consensus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 20:46 IST
The Biden administration considers it "unfortunate" that the Israeli parliament ratified part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contested judicial overhaul plan on Monday, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said.

'We believe that for major democratic changes you need to work for consensus," the U.S. official said. "We urge Israeli leaders to work toward a consensus-based approach through political dialogue."

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)

