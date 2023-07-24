Spain's PP kicks off talks to muster support to lead government -leader

Spain's conservative People's Party (PP) has started talks with other parties to seek their support to lead a new government after the PP's victory in Sunday's general election, its leader Alberto Nuñez Feijoo said on Monday.

The PP earned 136 seats in the 350 lower house, falling well short of the 176 needed for an outright majority. It would only be able to form a government with the support of other parties.

