Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL75 LDALL PARLIAMENT **** Logjam in Parliament as Shah urges Oppn to allow truth to come out on Manipur issue; AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended New Delhi: As the logjam in Parliament persisted for the third day, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked the opposition to allow a debate on the Manipur issue to begin but both sides stood rigid on their stand while AAP MP Sanjay Sanjay Singh was suspended during uproar in the Upper House for the rest of the monsoon session. **** DEL65 DL-YAMUNA-2NDLD WATER LEVEL **** Yamuna's water level in Delhi declines marginally, Old Railway Bridge shut for traffic New Delhi: The Yamuna river in Delhi continued to flow over a metre above the danger level of 205.33 metres on Monday, forcing the authorities to suspend the movement of trains on the Old Railway Bridge. **** MDS12 KA-HC-JUDGES THREAT(R) **** Threat to kill High Court judges in Karnataka, police register FIR Bengaluru: The Central CEN Crime Police Station here has registered a First Information Report against unknown suspects after the press relations officer of the High Court of Karnataka lodged a complaint about threats to the lives of several judges, besides himself, police said on Monday. **** DEL64 ITX-ITRS-CBDT **** Over 4 crore ITRs filed for FY23 so far, 80L refunds issued: CBDT chief New Delhi: More than four crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed so far for fiscal 2022-23 and more than half of them have been processed leading to issuance of 80 lakh refunds, CBDT chairperson Nitin Gupta said on Monday. **** DEL15 EPFO INTEREST **** Govt ratifies 8.15 pc interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23 New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The government has ratified the rate of interest at 8.15 per cent rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23. **** DEL67 LDALL-RJ-RED DIARY **** Ruckus in Rajasthan Assembly over 'red diary', sacked minister claims it will expose Gehlot Jaipur/New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha was suspended from the state assembly Monday after it saw unruly scenes - including pushing and shoving -- over a "red diary", which he claimed held details of financial irregularities damning the Ashok Gehlot government. **** DEL53 LSQ-ED-CONVICTION **** Over 93 pc conviction rate in money laundering cases in 9 years: Govt New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reported a conviction rate of more than 93 per cent in money laundering cases over the last nine years, the government informed the Parliament on Monday. **** CAL12 MN-2NDLD IMPHAL LOCALITY-FEATURE **** Rebuilding lives elsewhere, former Imphal's Paite Veng residents relive their 'Kristallnacht' Kolkata: On the evening of May 3, Dr H Kamkhenthang, a leading anthropologist and author from the Paite Zomi sub-tribe, was studying in his bungalow's library in Imphal's Paite Veng, when all hell broke loose. By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury **** DEL71 PB-GOVERNOR-2NDLD SESSION **** Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Monday wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the second time in a week, saying that calling the two-day Assembly session last month was ''patently illegal''. **** BOM27 MH-FADNAVIS-AJIT PAWAR **** Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister of Maharashtra and he is aware of this fact: Fadnavis Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's claim that Ajit Pawar would be appointed as the chief minister replacing Eknath Shinde in August. **** BOM29 MH-NCP-FACTIONS-MEET **** NCP split: Jayant Patil, Tatkare meet in Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan complex, hug each other, chat cordially Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leaders Jayant Patil and Sunil Tatkare, who now belong to rival factions headed by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, respectively, on Monday hugged and shared a brief chat in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan complex. **** DEL48 MIB-OPPENHEIMER-THAKUR **** Anurag Thakur seeks explanation on CBFC nod for Oppenheimer New Delhi: Taking serious note of an objectionable scene in Christopher Nolan-helmed ''Oppenheimer'', Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has sought an explanation from the Central Board of Film Certification and asked it to get the scene deleted. **** DEL58 PM MODI-IECC COMPLEX **** PM Modi to inaugurate IECC complex at Pragati Maidan on Wednesday New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan here on July 26, with the PMO claiming that it will be among the leading exhibition and convention complexes in the world. **** DEL73 LAW-HC-CHIEF JUSTICES **** Two high courts get new chief justices New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Two judges were on Monday elevated as chief justices of the Bombay and the Andhra Pradesh high courts. **** MDS13 AP-PAKISTAN-HUSBAND-DEPORTATION-WIFE Indian woman appeals for Pakistani husband's stay in India or permission to accompany him to Pak Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh): A 35-year-old Indian woman here has appealed to authorities to let her Pakistani national husband, who was released from jail recently, to live in India or she be allowed to take her five children and go along with him to Pakistan. **** BUSINESS DEL45 BIZ-TWITTER **** Elon Musk-owned Twitter changes blue bird logo to 'X' New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned Twitter on Monday launched its new logo, X, which replaced the blue bird as part of a wider rebranding. **** LEGAL LGD43 SC-3RDLD GYANVAPI **** Gyanvapi row: SC halts ASI's survey at premises till 5 pm of July 26, asks HC to hear mosque panel's plea New Delhi: In a relief to the Gyanvapi management committee, the Supreme Court on Monday halted till 5 pm of July 26 a ''detailed scientific survey'' by the ASI to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple, saying ''some breathing time'' needed to be granted to appeal a district court order. **** LGD44 SC-GYANVAPI-CHRONOLOGY Chronology of events in Gyanvapi mosque row New Delhi: Following is the timeline of developments in the Gyanvapi row, in which the Supreme Court on Monday halted till 5 pm on July 26 the Archaeological Survey of India's ''detailed scientific survey'' to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

LGD40 SC-DELIMITATION-LD ASSAM **** SC refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of LS, assembly seats in Assam New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the ongoing delimitation of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha and 126 assembly seats by the Election Commission and sought the response of the Centre and the poll panel on a batch of petitions on the issue. **** FOREIGN FGN53 PAK-INDIAN-LD WOMAN **** Anju will return to India on August 20; No plan to marry her: Pak man Peshawar: A married Indian woman who travelled legally to a remote village in Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend will return to India on August 20 when her visa expires, her Pakistani friend said on Monday, dismissing reports of any love affair between them. **** FGN52 LANKA-RECONCILIATION-MEETING-PREZ **** Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe calls all-party meeting on national reconciliation of minority Tamil community on Jul 26 Colombo: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will convene an all-party meeting on Wednesday on the National Reconciliation Programme that seeks to address the thorny issue of ethnic reconciliation of minority Tamils in the island nation, an official statement said on Monday, days after his visit to India. **** FGN54 UK-PAKISTANI-PREACHER-2NDLD TERRORISM **** British Pakistani radical preacher charged with terror offences in UK London: Anjem Choudary, a radical Islamist preacher with dual British and Pakistani nationality who had been freed from prison a few years ago appeared in a London court on Monday charged with three terrorism-related offences. **** FGN43 SPAIN-ELECTION-ANALYSIS **** Election leaves Spain in political disarray with no party having easy path to form govt Madrid: Spaniards woke up Monday to find their country in political disarray after a general election a day earlier left no party with a clear path to forming a government. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)