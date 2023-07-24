Left Menu

BJP MLA must apologise on linking Razakar chief to Latur, says Cong leader

A Congress leader on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Haribhau Bagade for claiming a leader of the Razakars, the militia of the erstwhile Nizam of Hyderabad, was from Latur.Congress leader and former mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde said the statement on former Razakar chief Kasim Razvi had defamed Latur and also had the potential to create communal disturbance.He said Bagade, Phulambari MLA and a former speaker of the Assembly, must apologise.Razvi stayed in Latur for sometime.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 22:08 IST
A Congress leader on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Haribhau Bagade for claiming a leader of the Razakars, the militia of the erstwhile Nizam of Hyderabad, was from Latur.

Congress leader and former mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde said the statement on former Razakar chief Kasim Razvi had defamed Latur and also had the potential to create communal disturbance.

He said Bagade, Phulambari MLA and a former speaker of the Assembly, must apologise.

''Razvi stayed in Latur for sometime. He established the Razakars after going to Hyderabad. He was born in the then Northern Province and studied in AMU,'' Gojamgunde said.

''The book 'Marathwada Mukti Gatha', which has details of the region's liberation from the Nizam, will be presented to Bagade,'' he said.

The Razakars were a feared group that committed atrocities on people who wanted to free themselves from the rule of the Nizam and join India.

