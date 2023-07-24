MNF does not subscribe to all policies of NDA govt, says Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said although the BJP is an ally of the Mizo National Front (MNF), it does not mean that the party will subscribe to all the policies of the NDA government at the Centre.

He said neither the state government nor the MNF is scared of the BJP-led NDA. ''We are with the NDA but we don't subscribe to all their policies,'' Zoramthanga told party workers in state capital Aizawl. Reacting to allegations that the party is afraid of the BJP, the CM said the BJP-led central government had instructed the Mizoram government to push back all the refugees from Myanmar, but the state government has refused to do so.

''I told the Assembly that we will not deport them (Myanmar refugees), but will rather give them shelter and food. The MNF and the BJP work together for development, but will not advocate whatever they (BJP) say,'' he added.

On July 4, Zoramthanga had written to the Law Commission of India that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is against the interest of ethnic minorities in general and the Mizos in particular.

He said the MNF supports the policies and programmes of the NDA as long as those are beneficial for the public at large and particularly for the ethnic minorities in the country. Zoramthanga announced that the MNF party office will be closed on Tuesday to support the solidarity march organised by civil society groups to support the Zo ethnic people in Manipur. He asked party workers to take part in the rally.

Besides MNF, opposition parties including the BJP, Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will keep their party offices shut in support of the solidarity march.

