Mamata asks ministers to keep an eye on attempts to disrupt peace during Muharram

Expressing apprehension that there could be attempts to disrupt peace in West Bengal during the upcoming Muharram celebrations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday advised her Cabinet colleagues to keep an eye on the law and order-related developments, an official said. Charing a Cabinet meeting, Banerjee said all should be alert that no fake news gets circulated causing unrest in the state during Muharram scheduled to be held on July 29.

''The CM expressed her fear that a political party may try to incite unrest in the state during Muharram celebrations by spreading fake news or videos. She has asked the ministers to be alert. She has not named any specific place,'' the official said. The chief minister also asked her ministers to pay attention to tribal-dominated districts and celebrate ''Adivasi Day'' on August 9. The state Cabinet gave its nod to recruit 2,500 constables for the Kolkata Police apart from filling up vacancies in different other departments like health and personnel, Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

''This recruitment will be done transparently through the Police Recruitment Board,'' Bhattacharya said.

The Cabinet also okayed a proposal that youths from tribal areas of the state should be given priority in the recruitment of constables, she said, adding that a notification will also be issued in this regard. The government has also approved the proposal of appointing 5,468 people as community health officers under the health department, Bhattacharya said. The state Cabinet get its nod in arranging housing societies for journalists in districts, similar to those in the metropolis.

