Colombia's Petro to name Omar Andres Camacho minister of mines and energy -source, local media
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro will name Omar Andres Camacho as the country's new minister of mines and energy, following the resignation of former minister Irene Velez last week, a source and local media said on Monday.
Velez stepped down after two state agencies opened investigations against her, connected to allegations that she committed a crime of influence peddling.
