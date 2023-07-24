Left Menu

Colombia's Petro to name Omar Andres Camacho minister of mines and energy -source, local media

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 24-07-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 22:52 IST
  • Colombia

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro will name Omar Andres Camacho as the country's new minister of mines and energy, following the resignation of former minister Irene Velez last week, a source and local media said on Monday.

Velez stepped down after two state agencies opened investigations against her, connected to allegations that she committed a crime of influence peddling.

