Left Menu

Video of altercation between AAP MLA, traffic official surfaces; MLA accused of misbehaviour

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded action against the AAP MLA.MLA Amolak Singhs misbehaviour with Chandigarh Police personnel is a fit case for his arrest. Let justice prevail, Bajwa tweeted.He also shared the video on his Twitter handle.Majithia, while referring to the incident, wondered whether such change was promised by the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:07 IST
Video of altercation between AAP MLA, traffic official surfaces; MLA accused of misbehaviour
  • Country:
  • India

A traffic police official here on Monday accused AAP MLA from Punjab Amolak Singh of misbehaving with him after a video of an altercation between them surfaced on social media.

The legislator from Punjab's Jaitu, however, denied the allegation and charged the traffic police official with inappropriate behaviour.

It was not immediately known what led to the argument between the AAP MLA and Chandigarh traffic police sub-inspector Lakha Singh. A police official said the matter was being looked into. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded action against the AAP MLA.

''MLA Amolak Singh's misbehaviour with Chandigarh Police personnel is a fit case for his arrest. The DGP of Chandigarh Police and the SSP of Chandigarh should send the right message to the peace-loving citizens by putting him behind bars. Let justice prevail,'' Bajwa tweeted.

He also shared the video on his Twitter handle.

Majithia, while referring to the incident, wondered whether such change was promised by the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023