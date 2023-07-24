Israel's Netanyahu aims for agreement on judiciary by end of November
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he hopes his religious-nationalist coalition will reach an agreement with the opposition on a contested judicial overhaul plan by the end of November.
In televised remarks given hours after parliament ratified a law that curbs some Supreme Court powers, Netanyahu said the courts will remain independent.
