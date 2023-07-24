Left Menu

People want the contents of red diary, why is Cong govt panicking: Rajasthan BJP leader Poonia

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Satish Poonia on Monday asked why was the Congress government panicking over the red diary which ex-minister Rajendra Gudha wanted to introduce in the House.Sacked minister Gudha was suspended from the state assembly Monday after it saw unruly scenes -- including pushing and shoving -- over a red diary, which he claimed held details of financial irregularities damning the Ashok Gehlot government.The House was adjourned thrice during the day, and at one point Gudha was forced out by marshals.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 23:28 IST
People want the contents of red diary, why is Cong govt panicking: Rajasthan BJP leader Poonia
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Satish Poonia on Monday asked why was the Congress government ''panicking'' over the red diary which ex-minister Rajendra Gudha wanted to introduce in the House.

Sacked minister Gudha was suspended from the state assembly Monday after it saw unruly scenes -- including pushing and shoving -- over a ''red diary'', which he claimed held details of financial irregularities damning the Ashok Gehlot government.

The House was adjourned thrice during the day, and at one point Gudha was forced out by marshals. BJP MLAs stormed the Well of the House repeatedly, brandishing their own ''symbolic'' red diaries. Gudha waved the diary he had brought to the House and later said it was snatched from him.

BJP leader Poonia said people of Rajasthan as well as of the whole country was curious to know the contents of that red diary. ''People of the country want to know what is there in the red diary and why the government is panicking,'' he said told reporters.

The former BJP state president accused the Congress government of not fulfilling the promise of loan waiver for farmers. He alleged that corruption and unemployment in Rajasthan were at their peak under the Congress rule. He also claimed that crime against women has increased in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023